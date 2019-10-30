Critical Comparison: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE:VRTS)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group -5.19% 17.68% 8.82% Virtus Investment Partners 13.49% 22.15% 4.09%

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Virtus Investment Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.38 billion 1.79 $243.60 million $14.50 5.80 Virtus Investment Partners $552.23 million 1.37 $75.53 million $12.26 8.87

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Virtus Investment Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

