Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $47.78, approximately 33,576 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 527,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

