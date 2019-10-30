Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price objective (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.36 ($5.15).

LON CRST opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

