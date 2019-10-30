Credit Suisse Group Cuts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 655

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 655 ($8.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price (down from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) target price on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

HSBC stock remained flat at $GBX 588 ($7.68) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 637.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Moses purchased 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

