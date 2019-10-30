CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CVU stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.