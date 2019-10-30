CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CVU stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

