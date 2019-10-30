Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.84 ($57.96).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Monday. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €61.48 ($71.49). The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.