Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.70. 32,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

