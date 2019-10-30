COS Reaches One Day Volume of $7,807.00 (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. COS has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $7,807.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COS token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COS has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.05666620 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032090 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,205,202 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . COS’s official website is coss.io . COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

