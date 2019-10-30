Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $281.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

