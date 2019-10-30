Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $51,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE BNS opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

