Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 622,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,206,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 390.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

