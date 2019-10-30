Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.98.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

