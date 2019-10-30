Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.21. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 4,881 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10,405.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 307,276 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

