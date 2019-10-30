Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,147 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,331 shares of company stock worth $880,603. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

