Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. State Street comprises 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of State Street worth $67,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. CWM LLC grew its stake in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.02.

STT stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.