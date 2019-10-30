Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $215,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NXPI opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

