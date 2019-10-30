Contrasting Puxin (NYSE:NEW) & Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -30.00% -126.33% -19.76% Adtalem Global Education 7.68% 11.81% 7.55%

Puxin has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puxin and Adtalem Global Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $324.07 million 2.41 -$121.21 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.24 billion 1.62 $95.17 million $2.82 12.96

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Puxin and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Puxin presently has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 216.59%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.15%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Puxin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

