Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Container Store Group updated its FY20 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,664. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

TCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

