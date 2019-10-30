Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPSS. ValuEngine upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

