ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.74

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 130615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,098,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

