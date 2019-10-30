Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.
Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CNDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
