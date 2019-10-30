Concho Resources’ (CXO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NYSE:CXO opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

