Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,274.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,282.76. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,544 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

