Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $56.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.