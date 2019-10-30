Comparing Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and UniFirst (NASDAQ:UNF)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franchise Group and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 2.14 $179.13 million $8.52 23.88

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Franchise Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franchise Group and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 1 1 0 2.50

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $167.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.66%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Franchise Group does not pay a dividend. UniFirst pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 9.49% 9.67% 7.81%

Summary

UniFirst beats Franchise Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

