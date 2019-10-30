Comparing Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Agree Realty pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Agree Realty and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $148.20 million 22.45 $58.17 million $2.85 27.52 VICI Properties $897.98 million 12.19 $523.61 million $1.43 16.60

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 40.18% 5.16% 3.14% VICI Properties 64.39% 8.15% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 3 1 2.83 VICI Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $25.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

