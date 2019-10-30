CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Earnings Results

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 887,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

