Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price traded down 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.82, 5,136,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,231,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

