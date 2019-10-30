Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Commscope and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.35.

COMM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Commscope by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Commscope by 47.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

