Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.06 ($8.21).

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.42 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 10,640,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.94 ($10.40). The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.19.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

