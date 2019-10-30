Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 557,107 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.7% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 425,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 107,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

