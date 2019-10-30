Columbus Circle Investors Has $20.07 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Five9 were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,633,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,120. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of FIVN opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 371.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

