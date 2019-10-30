Columbus Circle Investors Buys 21,425 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.34. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $263.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,198 shares of company stock valued at $875,150 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

