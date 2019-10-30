Color Platform Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $362,096.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03152576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00747554 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,205,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.