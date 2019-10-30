Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 13,656 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. W W Grainger accounts for 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $136,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.98.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.16.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

