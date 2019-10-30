Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $27,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

