Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

