CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CNX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

