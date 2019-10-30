CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 554,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,338. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

