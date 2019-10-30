CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CNO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 609,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,170. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

