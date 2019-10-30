CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY19 guidance at $0.84-0.88 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNHI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

