Cloudbric (CLB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,080.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $641,467.00 and $54,080.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,165,770 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

