Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $946.89

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $946.89 and traded as low as $814.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $822.50, with a volume of 245,964 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLIN. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 861.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 946.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Keher acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

