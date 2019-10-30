Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 26.5%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares were up 26.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 129,251 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 594,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

