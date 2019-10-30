CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading Down 7%

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s stock price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40, 142,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 151,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

