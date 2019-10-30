Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $201,951.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,564,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. 1,201,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

