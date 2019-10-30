Clarus (CLAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2019 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2019 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2019 – Clarus is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $361.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get Clarus Corp alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.