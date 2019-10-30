City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.78. City has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of City by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

