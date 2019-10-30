Citigroup Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,345. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

