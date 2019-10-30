Citigroup Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,345. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.
In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.