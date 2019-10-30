Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $17.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.33 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.18 billion to $74.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.22 billion to $76.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,429,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $74.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

